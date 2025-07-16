At the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) 2025 launch event, Salman Khan melted hearts with his sweet gesture toward a young fan. The superstar, known for his macho image, spotted a little girl named Amaira in a baby pink frock in the crowd and invited her on stage. After a brief moment, he gently held her hand and helped her down, ensuring she safely returned to her parents. The adorable act, captured on video, is now going viral on social media, with fans calling it the “cutest thing on the internet.” Salman, who is also an investor in ISRL, once again proved his soft corner for kids, he has always been great with children. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Salman Khan Cancels Appearance at Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) 2025 Launch Event in Solidarity With Nation (Watch Video)

Salman Khan’s Sweet Gesture for Young Girl – See Video

Salman Khan might be the image of a true macho man, but the way he held the little girl's hand and helped her down the stage, has to be the most adorable thing on the internet today. Don't you agree?#SalmanKhan #Bollywood #Entertainment @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/kIVUk5lwgy — HT City (@htcity) July 16, 2025

