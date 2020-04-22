Amitabh Bachchan Lauds the Contribution Of Doctors, Nurses and Police Amid Coronavirus, Shares a Post Thanking the 'Social Warriors' (Read Tweet)

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus outbreak has certainly brought life to a standstill for many but there are some professionals such as doctors, nurses, sanitation staff, police who are working tirelessly amid this crisis to help contain it. The contribution of the medical staff has been huge as they are risking their lives to save and others and working continuously during the medical emergency. While countries across the globe are lauding the work of these essential workers, recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to express the same. Amitabh Bachchan Is Badly Missing His Fans Who Gather Every Sunday Outside His Bungalow.

Big B took to Twitter to share a creative on that named various essential workers including medical professionals and sanitation staff who have been working amid this crisis and thanked them for their service, calling it a 'Godly' contribution. Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "The front line workers .. the doctors and nurses .. the Social Warriors .. natmastak hoon mai .. Folded hands."

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Post Here:

T 3508 - The front line workers .. the doctors and nurses .. the Social Warriors .. natmastak hoon mai .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Q0w1lPuN4J — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2020

This pandemic has turned out to be the most difficult time of our lives and it has been challenging to help curb it with no vaccine available, but the dedication and contribution of doctors and nurses to help patients recover has been immense and commendable. Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 12 Years of Blog Writing, Thanks Followers For Their Love and Support (Read Tweet).

With India being put on lockdown, it has also been a burdensome task for the police department to help citizens amid this situation and also maintain law and order. Such contributions of essential workers must not go unnoticed or underappreciated and it's amazing that celebs like Big B are making sure that they are lauded for their work.