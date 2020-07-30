Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital since July 14. The actor confirmed the news of testing positive for the novel virus earlier this month via social media. Apart from the actor, his son Abhishek Bachchan along with other family members such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan had also reported being positive although, recently it was stated that Aishwarya and Aaradhya have now been discharged from the hospital and will be quarantined at home. Abhishek Bachchan Confirms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya Have Been Discharged From the Hospital After Testing Negative for COVID-19.

As Mr Bachchan, he has been at the hospital's isolation ward and is keeping his fans updated on his condition and other things through his tweets. Recently, the actor took to Twitter to laud the work of medical professionals such as doctors and nurses as he called them 'God's own angels in PPE kits'. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "hey work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units, Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients! This be their prayer everyday."Amitabh Bachchan Shares a Video From COVID-19 Ward, Posts About Missing His Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Post Here:

T 3609 - T 3609 - ..they work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units , Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients ! This be their prayer everyday .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8T6OMuC2SD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2020

Recently, Big B had also shared a video from the isolation ward where he was seen reading a book and he also mentioned how he has been thinking a lot about his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The actor wrote about missing his father and as he was seen reading his poetry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).