Amitabh Bachchan Posts A Cool Workout Picture With Grandson Agastya Nanda But Fans Introduce Him To Carry Minati

Amitabh Bachchan has always maintained that he is a buddy of Abhishek Bachchan and not just his father. You can even spot that beautiful bonding between the two at many public and personal events. It is simply amazing to see how active and spunky is this 77-year-old gent. He has a similar camaraderie with his grandkids. He often shares anecdotes about Aaradhya, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya. Today, he shared a gym pic with his grandson Agastya where he seems to be having fun competing with the kid while the latter burst out laughing. But more interesting is the comments section (No offense, AB). A fan jokes that who is the guy standing next to him, is it Carry Minati. To this Bachchan answers that he is his grandson but who is this Carry?

Well, that was the cue. A host of users set out to tell him about Carry Minati and what a fab Youtuber he is. Someone even mentioned how they could make a mistake because Agastya apparently looks like Carry.

Here's the comment and AB's reaction...

Here are the many fans explaining to him who is Carry Minati!

The lookalike theory!

Some more introductions...

Swarmed by reactions, Bachchan admits that he has finally got the answer to his question.

If you ask us, Agastya's smile does match Carry a bit and it's quite uncanny. Some people have such good observation skills. We wonder if AB's next post would about Minati.