After making audiences fall in love with its soulful first release "Sitaare", the highly anticipated war drama Ikkis drops its second track "Ban Ke Dikha Ikkis", an adrenaline-pumping musical tribute to passion, discipline and the relentless pursuit of becoming the best version of oneself. With its pounding percussion, soaring chorus and electrifying visuals, the track follows the lead, Agastya Nanda, as he prepares, practises, fails, rises and ultimately emerges stronger than ever.

Directed by the acclaimed Sriram Raghavan and backed by the visionary producer Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Ikkis brings to the screen the extraordinary true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, whose unparalleled courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak war has become a symbol of national pride.

The film features Agastya Nanda opposite Simar Bhatia, along with compelling performances by Jaideep Ahlawat and the late icon Dharmendra ji, whose role now resonates with even greater emotional depth. Poised to inspire and move audiences across the country, Ikkis is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on 25 December 2025.

Sung with fierce energy by Jasmine Sandlas, penned by celebrated lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and composed and produced by the powerhouse duo White Noise Collectives, "Ban Ke Dikha Ikkis" perfectly captures the spirit of breakthroughs and the fire that refuses to die. Inspired by the classic training montage legacy, the track blends Bollywood emotions with athletic grit echoing the sentiment – Champions aren’t born, they are trained!

"Training for this sequence pushed me in both ways; mentally and physically. Eventually, it stopped being just preparation and became something I held onto," Agastya Nanda shares about stepping into the role of a soldier in training. "Every time I hear "Ban Ke Dikha Ikkis," I’m reminded of the privilege of playing this role. The song carries the spirit of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal — his drive, courage and what he achieved at such a young age."

Composing the sound of rising, White Noise Collectives shared, "The idea was to create a sound that felt like a training arc — slow, painful, rising and unstoppable. It had to be cinematic, emotional, real but explosive."

As Ikkis gears up for its grand release, "Ban Ke Dikha Ikkis" lives the journey from fear to resilience, doubt to discipline and from dreamer to doer. With visuals that roar intensity and a sound that pushes you forward, this track is built to fuel the fire in you. Turn up the volume, tie your laces, show up for yourself and "Ban Ke Dikha Ikkis"!

