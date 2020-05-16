Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Late Indian Football Icons PK Banerjee and Chuni Goswami, Calls Them Legend of the Game

Amitabh Bachchan, Indian Football Icons PK Banerjee and Chuni Goswami (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has taken to social media to mourn the demise of Indian football legends Chuni Goswami and PK Banerjee, who passed away recently. Reacting to a news piece talking about late Chuni Goswami and PK Banerjee, the Bollywood veteran tweeted: "Both legends of football... RIP." Ajay Devgn Mourns the Demise of Indian Footballer PK Banerjee, Says ‘RIP the Man With the Golden Kick’.

Chuni Goswami passed away from cardiac arrest in a Kolkata hospital on April 30 after battling prolonged illness at the age of 82. Goswami was captain of the 1962 Asian Games gold-medal winning team. The legendary footballer was also an ace cricketer, who represented Bengal in the first-class cricket tournaments. Maidaan Actor Ajay Devgn Mourns the Death of Indian Football Legend Chuni Goswami, Actor Lauds His Contribution to the Sport (Read Tweet)

Big B's Tweet About Indian Football Icons PK Banerjee and Chuni Goswami

both legends of football .. RIP https://t.co/rRbNp1SpvG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 16, 2020

PK Banerjee breathed his last on March 20 in a Kolkata hospital after battling chest infection, at the age of 83. He was a two-time Olympian and the goalscorer for India's 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning team, and is regarded as one of India's greatest coaches. Meanwhile, Big B has been working hard on his fitness even during the lockdown. On Saturday, the 77-year-old actor tweeted a selfie while working out in his private gym at home.