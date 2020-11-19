Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has shared his wisdom about acting on his latest post on Instagram. In an Instagram picture Big B posted, he looks dapper in formal suit and points at his figure that is dressed as a politician in khadi Nehru jacket, matching kadi cap and a deep pink kurta. "An actor is a fool for God! Stop explaining yourself. Shut up and act!" he wrote. Mayday: Rakul Preet Singh Joins Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in the Thriller Drama, Will Essay the Role of a Pilot (View Tweet)

Big B will next be seen in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Amitabh Bachchan Sends Birthday Wishes to Granddaughter Aaradhya by Sharing a Collage of Her Pictures and It’s Warming Our Hearts

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

He recently signed a multilingual mega production co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.

