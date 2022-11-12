'Kitney aadmi the' mouthed in the hysterical tone of Gabbar Singh is embedded in our psyche. We even hear these words in Amjad Khan's voice. Sholay is a classic and so was Amjad Khan. A man who shot to immense fame with his brutal performance in a movie that already had big names like Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar. Even today, his dialogues are more remembered than anybody else. But his prowess didn't stay confined to Sholay. While vileness is unmatched still in Hindi cinema, we would, however, like to talk about those roles of Khan that nobody talks about. In fact, we feel they deserve to be showered with praise as much as Gabbar Singh. Amjad Khan’s Iconic Gabbar Character From Sholay Was Originally Offered to This Bollywood Actor.

Advocate Harish - Chameli Ki Shaadi

We all need a supporter when we are in love. When Anil Kapoor's character decides to give up the life of abstinence to marry Amrita Singh's Chameli, Amjad Khan as Advocate Harish helped with several ways to do so to a hilarious outcome. The best part here is the way Khan used to explain love and its many frills. He is patient, intense and kind.

vakeel sahab & ustad mastram pehelwaan Amjad Khan and Om Prakash in Basu Chatterjee's CHAMELI KI SHAADI releases today in 1986 pic.twitter.com/nZy3vW1BQ4 — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) February 21, 2021

Vatsayan - Utsav

Amjad Khan played the author of Kamasutra, Vatsayan and also the narrator of the story. His way of explaining the asanas and the manner in which he obtained that knowledge was simply fascinating.

Bishan - Yaarana

Many remembered Yaarana for Bachchan but for us, it was his friendship with Khan in the film that stands tall. Bishan gives up everything to make his talented friend succeed even when it left him with nothing. Imagining a self-sacrificing Amjad Khan in movies back in the 70s was difficult but here he was making us cry our eyes out with his performance.

Ranvir Singh - Laawaris

Khan plays a man drowned in the guilt of abandoning his pregnant girlfriend to marry for money. The way Khan underplays the emotion and yet effectively puts across his battle with his consciousness to accept his illegitimate son makes it a superlative role. Amjad Khan Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Actor's Prep Work For Gabbar Singh In Sholay Has A Jaya Bachchan Connection?.

Wajid Ali Shah - Shatranj Ke Khiladi

The last Nawab of Oudh in constant fear of losing his crown and title to the British, Khan was both flamboyant and restrained. He shines in the moments of distress when the moment of truth dawns on him hard.

