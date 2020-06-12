Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Spice Up Instagram With a Hot Throwback Pic and Their BFF Suhana Khan is All Hearts for It!

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 07:31 PM IST
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Spice Up Instagram With a Hot Throwback Pic and Their BFF Suhana Khan is All Hearts for It!
Annaya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has robbed us off all the amazing paparazzi pictures given that celebs haven't been stepping out. Although social media has certainly come to our rescue and we couldn't be happier how celebs have been giving us an insight into their lives with their social media posts. Recently, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture with her bestie Shanaya Kapoor and it is probably one of the hottest snaps you will see today. Ananya and Shanaya are known to be close and are often sharing pictures with each other and also leaving their funny comments on one another's posts. Ananya Panday On Her First Meeting With Vijay Deverakonda: 'Sometimes I Forget I Am Also An Actor When I See Actors'.

Ananya taking to Instagram, shared a picture where she's seen sprting an off-shoulder white crop-top along with a pair of jeans whereas her BFF, Shanaya is seen sporting a pair of super-hot white shorts along with a crop tee. The duo are looking absolutely fabulous and we bet you can't take your eyes off them. Sharing a series of snaps, Shanaya wrote, "We’ll be best friends forever... because you already know too much." While we know that Shanya and Ananya are besties, there's one more member of their gang who was missing and it was none other than Suhana Khan. Commenting on Ananya's post, Suhana wrote, "Wow u really brought that caption back."Fighter: Ananya Panday Shares Intriguing Details About Her Upcoming Film with Vijay Deverakonda.

Check Out Ananya Panday's Post Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We’ll be best friends forever... because you already know too much 😝 #Throwback #ShaniCake #Soulmate

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana have been childhood friends and we often see them making appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. Suhana also left adorable heart emojis on Ananya's post. Recently, on Suhana Khan's 21st birthday, Ananya had shared a series of photos from their childhood and wrote, "Always got your back."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

