Ananya Panday On Her First Meeting With Vijay Deverakonda: 'Sometimes I Forget I Am Also An Actor When I See Actors'

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday is on her way to becoming Bollywood's next diva. The actress bagged her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, even before her debut film, Student of the Year 2 hit the theatres. Certainly, she is talented enough that Bollywood can't wait to tap into her skills. She has a dreamy movie coming up soon, where she stars opposite Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverkonda. The bilingual movie is directed by Puri Jagannath and produced by Karan Johar. After Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Fighter, Puri Jagannadh To Collaborate With Salman Khan?

Telugu actor Vijay is quite a popular name in the other regions of the country as well. So, it is deemed cool that Ananya gets to star opposite him in his Hindi debut. The actress in an interview with Bollywood Hungama talked about her first meeting with the hot actor. "I had just watched Arjun Reddy. And I really liked his performance in that. He is such a good actor. Then, I went to Dharma for a meeting and he was there," Ananya Panday Is All Praises For Fighter Co-Star Vijay Deverakonda.

They crossed paths and Ananya was surprised that she just watched the film and he is there. "Sometimes I forget that I am also an actor and I see actors and go 'Oh my God, there is an actor in front of me. That was the first meeting,"

The two actors met again when the film was finalised. "He is so different from how he is on screen. On-screen he has a really powerful presence, strong and stuff. In person, he's very soft-spoken, very sweet, very kind and quiet," Ananya added.

Apart from Fighter with Vijay, the actress has also shot for Khali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. So, keep an eye out for that movie as well. Rumour has it that it might drop on a digital platform soon.