Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is super-pepped for her birthday on 30th October, has been sharing multiple stories on her social media account that feature her pre-birthday celebrations. In one of the stories, Ananya can be seen holding a delicious chocolate cake with her name written on it. The cake has been lit with candles as someone holds a lighter. The setting seems to be from a film shoot lightly taken on a set. Ananya captioned it as, “Perks of shooting close to your birthday: many, many cakes on the set.” Diwali 2025: Ananya Panday Exudes Vintage Elegance in Her Mom Bhavana Pandey’s 20-Year-Old Rohit Bal Ensemble (See Pics)

Ananya Panday Shares post on Instagram Story - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday Enjoys Birthday Cake at the Gym

In another photo, Ananya shared a picture of a beautiful chocolate cake placed in the gym. She humorously mentioned how having cake at the gym should be ‘illegal’. The gym equipment can be seen in the background. She captioned it as, “Birthday cake at the gym should be illegal, right? Love it.” In the third story, Ananya is seen sitting at the gym table with a small chocolate cake in front of her. Dressed in a navy blue gym outfit, she has her eyes closed, making a wish before blowing out the candle.

Ananya Panday Shares post on Instagram Story - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday Adorably Reminds Fans To Wish Her on Birthday

She captioned it as, “Totally wished I got a pull-up this year.” In another and final social media story, Ananya shared a selfie wearing a white face sheet mask and a light grey hoodie, expressing her excitement for her birthday. The actress seems to be all relaxed and excited and looking forward to her big day. She captioned it as, “My birthday is tomorrow. I am just very excited. Please wish me tomorrow also." Not just Ananya but also her mother, Bhavana Pandey, is equally or rather more excited for her daughter's birthday. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere: Ananya Panday Asks ‘Why Am I Not in This Photo?’, As Shanaya Kapoor Shares Candid Moment With Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.

Ananya Panday Shares post on Instagram Story - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @ananyapanday)

Bhavana Pandey Shares Adorable Childhood Pic of Ananya Pandey

On account of Ananya's birthday around the corner, Bhavana recently posted an adorable photo of the actress from her childhood days on her social media account. In the picture, little Ananya, probably around 7 to 8 years old, is seen sitting in a small car ride at a game zone. Bhavana wrote, “My cutie's birthday is coming up.” Ananya re-shared her mother's post on her social media account and captioned it with a flying kiss emoticon. The actress and her mother share an extremely close bond and are like best friends. Recently, on account of Diwali, Ananya was seen wearing Bhavana’s 20-year-old designer outfit and earrings from her wedding day, gifted by Chunkey Pandey's mother. Chunky Panday Turns 63: Ananya Panday Wishes Her ‘Papa’ on His Birthday With Throwback Picture (See Post)

Ananya Panday's Work

On the professional front, Ananya, who debuted in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, was last seen in her OTT debut series, Call Me Bae, produced by Karan Johar. She was also seen in movies like Dream Girl 2, Liger, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. She will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera, Chand Mera Dil.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ananya Panday's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).