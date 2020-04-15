Angrezi Medium Actor Deepak Dobriyal Vows to Help His Staff Financially, Says 'Will Pay Even If I Have to Take a Loan’

Deepak Dobriyal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus pandemic has turned out to be not only a medical emergency but also an economical issue given that several daily wage workers are currently out of work in the lockdown. Celebrities are trying to do their bit to help out those in need. Actor Deepak Dobriyal who was recently seen in Angrezui Medium recently made a statement about helping out his staff financially amid this crisis. The actor revealed that he will do the best he can for the needy and people around him. In a recent interaction, the actor confirmed that he will be paying his staff through these difficult times, and pay them even if he has to take a loan to do so.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor mentioned, "I wonder if people in our positions are having so much trouble, then how are poor people coping with this situation? There are 6-7 people who work for me, doing different duties. I have promised my staff that I will keep paying them even if I have to take a loan. I will take care of them in whatever way I can."

It is indeed a great move on the actor's part to help out those in need at such times given that the lockdown has put everyone out of work for a while at least. Not just this, the actor further also revealed that even if he does only one film a year, he will try to do his best by doing his bit. He said, "I don't have a lot of money to give away, but this is how I can help and I will."

Dobriyal is currently stranded in Almora in Uttarakhand since March 9. The actor had been there for a shoot and has been quarantined there ever since.