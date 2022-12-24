The Evergreen Anil Kapoor has aged like a fine wine as the Bollywood actor has turned 66 today. The Jhakkas personality is quite versatile when it comes to picking roles whether we saw him as a badass cop in Mohit Suri's Malang or play the memorable Majnu bhai in Ameez Bazmee's Welcome. There are many actors in the industry who are not open to working with multi-starrers and that's not all the case with AK. It is safe to say that he has no qualms about sharing the screen with another hero and his filmography speaks volumes. The actor has worked in various multi-starrer movies like Ram Lakhan, Karma, Om Jai Jagadish, Welcome, Race, Total Dhamaal and Pagalpanti to name a few. 15 Years of Welcome: Here’s How Playing Majnu Bhai Came ‘Naturally’ to Anil Kapoor.

The 66-year-old doesn't shy to play cameos as well. The actor has cameo roles in Subhash Ghai's Taal, Indra Kumar's Mann and Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. In the Television space, Anil Kapoor has led the super hit thriller show 24 on Colors TV which was a super hit The veteran actor has interesting projects lined up for the years to come and on the occasion of his 66th Birthday, let's quickly take a look at every upcoming project of the Dil Dhadakne Do actor. Fighter Release Date: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’s Actioner to Hit Big Screens on 25 January, 2024 (View Poster).

Animal

Anil Kapoor will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Parineeti Chopra in major roles. Earlier, Ranbir's bruised look from the sets with blood all over went viral on the internet. Animal is slated to hit theatres on August 11, 2023.

Fighter

War and Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand’s Fighter is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2024. It was earlier stated for release on September 28, 2023. The film will star Hrithik and Deepika as Indian Air Force pilots and Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Currently, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor are filming in Assam.

Bindra

Last year, Anil Kapoor refuted reports that said biopic on the life of Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra has been shelved. Sharing the news article, the actor asked the organisation to check their source. The biographical drama marks the second collaboration of Anil Kapoor with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who is reported to play the titular role. However, no further update on the film is out yet.

The Night Manager Hindi Remake

Tom Hiddleston's The Night Manager is getting a Hindi remake and yes Anil Kapoor stars alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala in this action thriller show. The actor completed filming for the series a couple of months back and we can't wait to know about the release date of this Indian adaptation.

LatestLY and team wish the Jhakkas actor a blessed birthday and a healthy and amazing year ahead.

