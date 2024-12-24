Anil Kapoor’s latest action-packed drama teaser for Subedaar was released on December 24, offering a glimpse of him as Subedar Arjun Singh. In the teaser, his character appears as a calm, simple man sitting with a gun, as people demand he come out of his house. The film will explore the struggle of a Former soldier to adjust to civilian life, the strain in his relationship with his daughter, and the societal challenges he faces. With a thrilling mix of action and emotional depth, this film promises to be a defining moment in Kapoor's career. The movie, directed by Suresh Triveni, will premiere on Prime Video. The teaser was released on his 68th birthday. ‘Subedaar’: Anil Kapoor Wraps Up Schedule for Suresh Triveni’s Upcoming Movie, Shares BTS Moments (View Pics).

Subedaar Teaser

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)