Anmol Malik, daughter of singer Anu Malik, is a singer, songwriter and an author too. She has delivered numerous hits over the years. It was at a very early age when she recorded her first song. Anmol was just five when she crooned the song “Mujhe Maaf Karna” for the film Biwi No 1 starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu and Anil Kapoor. Then in 2006 she recorded the song “Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Na Kijo” from Umrao Jaan that featured Aishwariya Rai in the lead. At the age of 16 she lent her voice for the track “Talli” from Ugly Aur Pagli and that song remained as the top dance song of 2008. Anmol Malik Birthday: A Look At The Popular Songs Sung By The Bollywood Singer!

The last song that she recorded for a film was for Hungama 2, released in 2021, in which she crooned the track “Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0”. Apart from Anmol Malik’s songs, what fans love about her is her simple and chic styles. The young singer has always kept her look minimal and something that any girl can try on with absolute ease. She has often put her natural looks on display on Instagram. Be it printed skirt with jacket top, a monochrome look, simple Indian outfit or a midi-dress, Anmol’s style is all about being minimal and classy. On the occasion of her birthday today, let’s check out some of her gorgeous photos that she shared on Instagram. Anu Malik’s Daughter Anmol Debuts as an Author, Launches Her Brand New Novel ‘Three Impossible Wishes’.

Graceful

Keeping It Simple

Chic

Desi

Elegance

Anmol Malik’s style is totally stunning! Here’s wishing the talented and gorgeous singer a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead.

