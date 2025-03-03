Konark Gowariker, the son of acclaimed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia on March 2, hosting a glam, star-studded reception in Mumbai. The event saw several Bollywood celebs in attendance, including music composer Anu Malik, who arrived with his wife Anju Malik and their daughters, Anmol and Ada Malik. Among the attendees, it was Anu Malik's younger daughter, Ada, who captured the most attention from netizens. Many were quick to point out her striking resemblance to BLACKPINK's Lisa, with her uncanny likeness sparking a wave of buzz online. Lisa Performs at Oscars 2025: BLACKPINK Star Sings ‘Live and Let Die’ During James Bond Tribute at the 97th Academy Awards (Watch Video).

Netizens Believe Ada Malik Looks Like Lisa

A paparazzo posted a video on Instagram featuring Anu Malik attending Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia's wedding reception with his family. Ada Malik, standing alongside her father, turned heads in a chic black and gold embellished kurta paired with a flowing black tulle skirt. Her sleek hairstyle, accented by bangs and bold winged eyeliner, left fans stunned, as many noted her striking similarity to K-pop's BLACKPINK's Lisa. Netizens flooded social media, with one commenting, "If you look quickly you will think it is Lisa from blackpink OMG." Binita Chetry, 8-Year-Old Girl From Assam, Moves to Next Round of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Show After Delivering Mind-Blowing Performance; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Other Leaders From Northeast Pour Their Love.

Anu Malik With Daughter Ada Malik & Family at Wedding Reception

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens Claim Ada Malik Bears Striking Resemblance to BLACKPINK's Lisa Viral Bhayani Instagram For the uninitiated, Ada Malik, the younger daughter of esteemed music composer Anu Malik and Anju Malik, is an accomplished fashion designer who honed her craft at the renowned Parsons School of Design in New York.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).