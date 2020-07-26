Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor are all set to come together for a special project relating to coronavirus. Excited much? Thappad director Anubhav Sinha is all set to produce an anthology film which will revolve around stories of experiences of COVID1-19. The project will include different stories about Covid-19 and how significantly it has touched the lives of all. For this special anthology film, Sinha will be collaborating with four amazing directors. Anubhav Sinha ‘Resigns’ From Bollywood, Changes His Twitter Name With a Belief That He Belongs to the Indian Cinema.

The news was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh who took to Twitter to share the news. While speaking to Times Of India, Anubhav Sinha revealed how the project will tell varied stories from different genres and also mentioned how Hansal Mehta’s story is quite 'comic and tragic' whereas Sudhir Mishra's film will likely be bit 'political.' Speaking about how the director came up with this idea, he said, "This is such an interesting time, you know – even though I realise interesting may not be the best word. Sudhir bhai’s driver had contracted COVID and he was unable to get a bed – and we were making all sorts of phone calls just to get him a hospital bed. Uss raat mere dimaag mein aaya ki humein usko document karna chahiye (I had the idea that night that we should document all of it). And what better way to do it than different filmmakers looking at different things?"

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Here:

Other details such as the title of this anthology film, its release date and cast are yet to be announced. Several projects have been announced relating to the pandemic.

