Aparna Sen is one of the few female filmmakers of India who have managed to leave a huge impact on cinema. It's not just India but world cinema as well. She has managed to put India on the global map several times with her gritty movies. Bengali cinema in particular and Indian cinema, in general, are enriched by her craft. But did you know this prolific filmmaker began her entertainment journey as a model at the tender age of 14? It was a photo shoot and she doesn't even like her first photo, which is one of the most famous portraits ever shot in the entire world.

The story dates back to 1961 in Kolkata. Magnum photographer Brian Brake was in the city to shoot for his Monsoon series and Sen became his model. Describing the shoot, she told Wellington photographer Bruce Connew, "He took me up to the terrace, had me wear a red sari in the way a village girl does, and asked me to wear a green stud in my nose. To be helpful, I said let me wear a red one to match, and he said no - he was so decisive, rather brusque - I think a green one."

Sen further added, "It was stuck to my nose with glue because my nose wasn't pierced. Someone had a large watering can, and they poured water over me. It was really a very simple affair. It took maybe half an hour."

As monsoon sets in, am reminded of Brian Brake's series in Life. Girl's pic taken on Kolkata rooftop with watercan, ladder & Aparna Sen. pic.twitter.com/wwT27XJeZH — Bharath (@brakoo) May 29, 2017

Aparna Sen however doesn't feel too elated about it even when that 14-year-old face became a global sensation. "I felt I was just a model, a prop. I did what I was asked to do. Nothing more, or less. I looked more 28 than 14, and I was all teeth. I didn't like myself at all. Although she did add that the close shot was very reminiscent of Satyajit Ray!

