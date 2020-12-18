Aparshakti Khurana started his Bollywood journey in 2016 with the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. After interesting roles over the past four years, he is now gearing up for his solo release as a hero, the comedy film Helmet opposite Nutan's grand-daughter Pranutan. The actor is happy the way his career is shaping up. He says feels amazing when he looks back at his journey and shares that he had no idea that god has this in store for him. Aparshakti Khurana Birthday Special: An Eclectic, Eccentric, Extraordinaire Fashion Arsenal Is Just Another Facet of His Fine, Fabulous Persona!

Before his debut in Bollywood, Aparshakti, who is the brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was a successful radio jockey in New Delhi. After his shift to Bollywood with Dangal in 2016, he was seen in hit films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree, Lukka Chuppi and Street Dancer 3D. Aparshakti Khurana Happy to Be Working on His 33rd Birthday!

Talking about his journey in Hindi cinema from being a radio jockey to an actor, Aparshakti told IANS: "It feels amazing to see that journey. I had no idea that god has this in store for me. I am still that uptempo, jumpy boy who just wants to chill, eat together, dance together. I am still that guy. (I am) Taking one step at a time. Whatever god has given me so far, it is just so overwhelming.

He added: "I have a lot of talented people around me but I don't know why god has been so kind to me. I feel that you have to be at the right place at the right time to perform, and that is something which you can't plan. It just happens when it happens. So, I think it just happened to me and of course I am not complaining."

Aparshakti is now gearing up for Helmet. Directed by Satram Ramani, Helmet is a quirky comedy that depicts the ground reality in the heartlands of the country, where talking about protection for sex is awkward. The film pairs also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.

