YRF's upcoming film Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, brings back the iconic trio - Mohit Suri, Arijit Singh, and Mithoon, who gave us some of Bollywood's most memorable tracks in Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. As we gear up for the romantic drama's release, Arijit Singh became the most followed artiste on Spotify, surpassing none other than Taylor Swift. The milestone was achieved on July 1, the same day their track "Dhun" from Saiyaara was released. This goes on to prove that music is universal, transcending languages and geographical boundaries. Mohit Suri has reacted to the joyful news and showered praise on Arijit Singh for achieving it. ‘Saiyaara’ Title Song Creators Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami: From Kashmir to Bollywood, Musician Duo Talks About Their Journey and Break With YRF (LatestLY Exclusive).

Mohit Suri on Arijit Singh Surpassing Taylor Swift on Spotify

According to Chart Masters, Arijit Singh surpassed Taylor Swift as the most followed artiste on Spotify on July 1, 2025. The Indian singer now claims the top spot with 151 million followers, with Taylor Swift in second place with 139.5 million followers. The news marks a major milestone for the singer and the entire nation. Reacting to this, filmmaker Mohit Suri expressed pride in seeing how Arijit Singh has risen to global fame, saying it gives him immense pride.

Watch ‘Dhun’ Song From ‘Saiyaara’:

In a statement shared by YRF, Mohit Suri said, "What a brilliant coincidence it is for this news to come out on the same day that we released our song "Dhun" for Saiyaara. From "Tum Hi Ho" in Aashiqui 2 to "Dhun" in Saiyaara, I have known Arijit for 12 years and I'm delighted to see him scaling newer heights and making Indians proud globally."

He added, "This is massive news for all of us to be proud of. Arijit is a brilliant cultural ambassador of India to the world, and I'm just too happy that I have him in Saiyaara in which he has given me one of the most special songs of my career, "Dhun"." ‘Saiyaara’: Mohit Suri Says Sachet–Parampara Became Reference Point for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Song ‘Humsafar’.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Saiyaara’

Saiyaara, which marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday, is set to release on July 18, 2025. The film explores the themes of love, heartbreak and hope. Talking about the film's leading lady, audiences might know her from Big Girls Don't Cry. The romantic drama is backed by Yash Raj Films.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2025 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).