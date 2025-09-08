Arijit Singh, one of India’s most beloved singers, mesmerised thousands at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with his soul-stirring voice and a playlist full of fan favourites. But the magical night took an unexpected turn when the concert was abruptly stopped at 10:30 pm, allegedly due to strict curfew restrictions, leaving fans both enchanted and disappointed. Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran Wow London Fans With Unforgettable Live Performance of ‘Perfect’ (Watch Videos)

X User Shares Post – Watch

Arijit Singh’s London Show Cut Off at 10:30 PM

The celebrated singer kicked off the evening with unmatched energy, performing songs like Saiyaara, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Sapphire and more. The crowd sang along to every word, soaking in the magic of his live performance. A video from the event even showed Arijit singing Deva Deva from Brahmastra when the sound suddenly cut off, and fireworks went off as the crowd roared in protest. "Arijit Singh kept asking them for 20 more minutes... but at 10:30 pm sharp, Tottenham Stadium pulled the plug," read the text overlay on one fan’s viral clip. Another disappointed attendee wrote, “No goodbye, no last note. Just silence at 10:30 pm.”

X User Shares Post – Watch

This man is so insane & got gifted... The command Arijit Singh has on music, wahhhh !!!!! What a memorable night 😭🙌 Stadium had to close roads 1 mile around & all the bars in the area played Arijit songs last night.. Tottenham take over 😭😭#ArijitSingh #ArijitSinghLondon pic.twitter.com/1hTx9eLrtl — 𝕚❥ (@IshaReddy_) September 6, 2025

Fans React to Arijit Singh’s London Concert

Social media quickly filled with reactions, ranging from awe to frustration. One user wrote, “This man is so insane & got gifted... The command Arijit Singh has on music, wahhhh !!!!!” Another added, “What a memorable night. The stadium had to close roads 1 mile around & all the bars in the area played Arijit songs last night… Tottenham take over.” One fan wrote, "The guy sang straight for 3.5 hours without a break, and still wanted to go for another hour, what an amazing talent!” ‘The Stage Is My Temple’: Arijit Singh Wins Hearts After He Picks Up Food Dropped by Fan Near His Feet During London Concert (Watch Viral Video)

X User Shares Post – Watch

London stadium allegedly cut power at Arijit Singh's show without letting him say goodbye or finishing the song due to curfew time of 10:30 pm. Meanwhile, the video of him singing 'Saiyaara' at the concert is #trendingvideo . pic.twitter.com/kYayipLCMw — keshav ram tripathi (@keshavramtripa2) September 7, 2025

Fans Call Arijit Singh’s London Concert ‘Magical Night’

Despite the abrupt end, many fans acknowledged the curfew rules while praising the concert as one of the most magical musical nights they had ever witnessed. The love for Arijit Singh only grew stronger as posts, videos and memories of the night flooded social media platforms. Arijit Singh Thanks Ed Sheeran for the ‘Perfect’ London Concert, Shares Pics and Heartfelt Note on Insta.

X User Shares Post – Watch

The guy sang straight for 3.5 hours without a break, and still wanted to go for another hour, what an amazing talent!#arijitsingh #ArijitSinghLondon pic.twitter.com/PaIBU2Q2Su — Amit Tanwani (@amittanwani7) September 6, 2025

Arijit Singh’s ‘Saiyaara’ Steals the Show

The highlight of the evening was his rendition of Saiyaara, a soulful track originally sung by Kashmiri artist Faheem Abdullah and later featured in the 2025 film Saiyaara. The song, composed by Faheem Abdullah, Tanishk Bagchi and Arslan Nizami with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, topped Spotify India’s chart for five weeks and became the first Hindi track to break into the global top 10. Featuring actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the track has become a cultural phenomenon. While fans were left wanting more, the concert will undoubtedly be remembered as a mix of breathtaking music and a dramatic, unforeseen ending.

