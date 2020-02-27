ArrestSwaraBhasker Trends on Twitter as Netizens Accuse Her of Inciting Violence By Sharing Old Viral Video of Her Speech

Swara Bhasker (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The situation in North East Delhi has been reported to be tense after three days of violence in the said areas of the national capital. Social media has been one outlet where netizens have been posting their views on the ongoing situation. Among the celebrities who have not only in the past but also currently been vocal on CAA and student protests is Swara Bhasker. The actress openly called out police action and also questioned the government over maintaining silence during the Anti-CAA protests and now Twitterati are accusing her of inciting violence through her statements. Swara Bhasker Gets Brutally Trolled With the Trend #MathematicianSwara After a Video Of Her Saying She Was a '15-Year-Old in 2010' Goes Viral.

The violence in North East Delhi has already recorded 30 deaths and in this tense situation, Twitterati are indulging in a blame game and many are now sharing an old video of Bhasker where she's seen calling out the government and judiciary for not doing their job and asking people to take to the streets. This video had originally come out during the Jamia Milia Islamia protests and now Twitterati are accusing her of inciting violence. Netizens also began to trend #ArrestSwaraBhasker on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets shared on the #ArrestSwaraBhasker trend. Sheer Qorma Trailer: Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta's LGBTQ Love Story Fights The Barriers Within the Family (Watch Video).

A User Asks For Swara Bhasker's Arrest:

Here's a Screengrab of the Twitter Trend:

Swara Bhasker Twitter trend (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While Swara Bhasker hasn't responded with any tweets regarding this trend, the actress has in one of her tweets called for BJP leader Kapil Mishra's arrest for inciting violence.