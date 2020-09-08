Veteran singer Asha Bhosle celebrates her birthday today and elder sister and an icon, Lata Mangeshkar has penned a beautiful birthday wish for her. Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter account to share a throwback picture from the archives to wish her younger sister on this special day. The picture was truly heartwarming and it took us back in time to witness Bollywood's glorious era. Lata Mangeshkar's sweet words for Asha Bhosle redefined their amazing bond and we are honoured to have witnessed their beautiful legacy. Asha Bhosle Birthday: Aao Huzoor Tumko, Parde Mein Rehne Do – Evergreen Songs Sung By Hindi Cinema’s Legendary Singer!

"Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen @ashabhosle ka janamdin hai.Asha apne aap mein ek bahut badi gayika hai.uska naam saari duniyaa jaanti hain. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo aisehi gaati rahe aur hamesha khush rahe," tweeted the veteran singer while extending her heartfelt wishes for Asha Bhosle. Lata Mangeshkar also made it a point to name her most favourite song sung by Asha Bhosle ever. Can you guess which one is it? No? Well, let us help you out. The song is Nigahen Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai from movie Dil Hi to Hai. A beautiful melody indeed! Asha Bhosle: Lata Didi and I Rarely Discuss Music.

Check out Lata Mangeshkar's Birthday Wish

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen @ashabhosle ka janamdin hai.Asha apne aap mein ek bahut badi gayika hai.uska naam saari duniyaa jaanti hain. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo aisehi gaati rahe aur hamesha khush rahe. pic.twitter.com/0qjCUwzEwX — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 8, 2020

Check out Late Mangeshkar's Tweet Naming Her Favourite Asha Bhosle Song

Asha ka gaaya meri pasand ka ye geet aap sabke liye. https://t.co/wlX0431jyw — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 8, 2020

Earlier Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor had taken to her Instagram account to pen a rather beautiful birthday wish for her grandmothers Asha Bhosle and Meentai Khadikar who also celebrates her birthday with sister Asha Bhosale.

