Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday donned the poet's hat on Instagram, and went down memory lane recalling his college days. Ayushmann posted a picture of his younger self from his student days and wrote in Hindi: "(Circa 2006) Baat hai Panjab University ke hut number fourteen ki. Muskaan hai befikr everyday routine ki. Father’s Day 2021 Greetings: Ayushmann Khurrana Extends Father’s Day Wishes By Sharing Childhood Pictures With Heartfelt Message on Social Media.

Mass comm dept ki purani building ke peeche. Samosa aur chai. University ka most famous guy, fir bhi quite shy (This is about hut number 14 of Panjab University. Life was all about carefree everyday routine and smiles. Behind the old building of the mass comm department. Samosas and tea. The most famous guy of the university, still shy) #throwback." Ayushmann Khurrana: My Equity Today Is Mainly Due to My Social Entertainers.

Speaking about his upcoming slate of work, Ayushmann has his bag full. He currently has three films lined up. He will be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G

