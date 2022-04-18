The makers of the upcoming film 'Bawaal' have shared a sneak peek of actor Varun Dhawan's look from the sets in Lucknow. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently pulled off a casting coup for the love story, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor 'Bawaal' is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Film by Nitesh Tiwari Goes on Floors in Lucknow.

In the first look, the actor sitting on a Royal Enfield bike looks dashing and ripped in the image, as he was clicked on the streets of Lucknow where the film is currently being shot. Interestingly, the mega-canvas film will be shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including the city of Paris. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Film to Be Shot in Paris.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

With promising electric chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, picturesque visuals and great storytelling with Nitesh Tiwari behind the wheel, 'Bawaal' produced by Sajid Nadiadwala will hit screens on April 7, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2022 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).