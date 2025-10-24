Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt penned a nostalgic post for her elder brother on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. Bhai Dooj 2025: Saba Pataudi Celebrates the Festival With Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan - See Family Photos.

The politician and social worker decided to take a trip down memory lane and dropped two pictures with her brother, Sanjay, and sister, Namrata Dutt on social media. While one of the photographs was from their childhood, the other one was a more recent snap of the sibling trio.

Priya Dutt Pens Emotional Note for Brother Sanjay Dutt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Dutt Roncon (@priyadutt)

Shedding light on their unshaken bond, Priya penned a note on her official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle that read, "The years may pass, but the bond remains unshaken...Cherishing every memory, every laugh, and the beautiful connection that makes siblings irreplaceable. Happy Bhai Dooj @duttsanjay! (sic)."

On July 29, Priya shared a couple of throwback photos of her brother Sanjay marking his birthday.

Wishing the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor on his special day, Priya penned, "Happy Birthday bhaiya, I wish you all the happiness and success you so very much deserve. We argue, we fight, we laugh and we cry together but we all know that in times of trouble we will all stand together as one. Our love for each other makes that possible. Love you bhaiya. Happy birthday @duttsanjay (Red heart and sparkles emoji) (sic)."

On Wednesday, television personality Naved Jafri took to his social media and posted a heartwarming picture with his long-time friend Sanjay Dutt and brother Jaaved Jaaferi.

The still showed Sanjay wearing a white kurta, along with gold chains as part of his signature rugged look. Naved and Jaaved stood on either side of him, as the three smiled for the camera.

Rekindling some fond memories from their enduring friendship, Naved shared on social media, "Always a pleasure catching up with Sanju Bhai, such a humble, grounded, and effortlessly cool personality. Bhai Dooj 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar and Other Leaders Extend Bhau Beej Greetings To Citizens.

No matter how many years pass, his warmth and simplicity remain the same. Conversations with him are always full of laughter, stories, and positivity. #sanjaydutt #jaavedjaaferi #bandraboys (sic).”

