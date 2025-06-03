After the underwhelming performance of Sikandar, Bollywood's Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, is once again grabbing headlines this time for a viral photo showing him in a completely different avatar. In pictures shared by a paparazzi handle and fan pages of the superstar on Monday (June 2), Salman Khan was clicked in Mumbai’s Santacruz area with a brand-new Mercedes Maybach car. In the viral photos, Salman can be seen sporting a moustache, wearing a black tee and his iconic turquoise stone bracelet. Reacting to the pictures, many fans speculated that Bhaijaan’s latest look could be for his next project, reportedly based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and directed by filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia. A fan reacted to Salman's latest look and wrote, "Bhai ka recent pic dekh ke Sultan ki yaad aa gayi," while another commented, "Bhai ka new look is enough to turn up the heat. Can't wait for Galwan movie now." Colonel B Santosh Babu: The 2020 Galwan Valley War Hero Salman Khan Reportedly Plays in Apoorva Lakhia’s Upcoming Film – All You Need To Know!.

Fans React to Salman Khan’s New Look

BHAI ka recent pic dekh ke "SULTAN" ki yaad aa gayi 🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/cxHKeW3cpl — SAHIL ⚔️ SIKANDAR (@Hakla_Ka_PAPA) June 3, 2025

Prep for Galwan Movie?

Latest :- Megastar #SalmanKhan spotted in a new 'Moustache' look, confirming GALWAN movie with director Apoorva Lakhia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NioLUdvxBI — filmybaapOfficial (@filmybaap) June 3, 2025

‘Comeback Loading’

Aattt... Bhai ka new look is enough to turn up the heat. Can't wait for the Galwan movie now. Terrific 🔥❤️ COMEBACK LOADING. 😎🔥 https://t.co/Ts3KVONgUA — Suryakant Dholakhandi (@maadalaadlahere) June 3, 2025

Another Fan Wrote:

Salman Khan new look for Galwan. He is getting in shape for this new movie and sporting a moustache to play Colonel Santosh Babu. Seems like fans are finally getting for what they were waiting for 🙌🏻🙌🏻 #Salmankhan #salmankhanfans — Buzz Lightyear (@BuzzLighty90401) June 3, 2025

Just Salman Khan Flexing His New Mercedes Maybach Car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)