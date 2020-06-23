Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house has now moved to High Court against Eros International Media Limited seeking a restraining order for allegedly exploiting the rights of its 2015 film, Bajirao Mastani. This news comes merely a month after Bombay High Court ordered Eros International to pay Rs. 19.39 lakh to SLB in the time frame of three weeks for their Ram Leela dues. As reported by Hindustan Times, On Tuesday, both the petitions came up for hearing at the single-judge bench of Justice BP Colabawalla held that the petitions needed to be heard extensively and adjourned the case till June 30. Bombay HC Orders Eros International To Pay Rs 19.39 lakh To Sanjay Leela Bhansali With Regards To Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela Dues.

As per reports, Bhansali's advocates stated that neither Eros International PLC nor STX Filmworks were party to the co-production agreement between Bhansali Production and Eros International and hence they are not entitled to the claims or can exploit the rights of films made by the two. Eros International was represented by advocate Akshay Patil who opposed the argument. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt’s Film Set to Get Demolished Due to Lockdown?

In the previous case related to Ram Leela, Bhansali Productions sought urgent reliefs to restrain Eros International from selling, exploiting, licensing, distributing, and renewing rights over the film. It claimed the Eros merger was based on incorrect and misleading disclosure and that STX Filmworks or other companies cannot claim any rights in the film. As for the claims of Bajirao Mastani, the case has now been adjourned till June 30.

