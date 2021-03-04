Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu before commencing the shoot for their new horror comedy Bhediya, along with the films unit. Also present were Bamang Felix, Minister of Home and Interstate Affairs, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Commissioner to HCM Sonam Chombay. Bhediya: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Horror-Comedy To Release on April 14, 2022.

The Amar Kaushik directorial also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. Bhediya is scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Bhediya, which is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.

