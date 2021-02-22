Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon on Sunday announced the release date of her upcoming horror comedy film Bhediya opposite actor Varun Dhawan through an Instagram post. The actress announced the release date of the film in an interesting manner with the teaser. Bhediya: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in Amar Kaushik’s Horror-Comedy, Film To Release on April 14 2022!

Addressing the popular horror comedy film Stree and upcoming film Roohi, she captioned it as "#STREE aur #ROOHI ko #BHEDIYA ka pranaam. In cinemas on April 14, 2022". The film teaser shows the silhouette of a man turning into a werewolf and announced the release date. Actor Varun Dhawan, too, announced the film through his Instagram post in a similar fashion.Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan to Reunite for Stree Director's Next Horror-Comedy Titled Bhediya?

Check Out Kriti Sanon's Instagram Post Below:

The supernatural film is being directed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan. Bhediya is said to be part of Producer Dinesh Vijan's 'horror universe'. Besides this, Kriti Sanon would be seen in films like Mimi and Bachchan Pandey.

