Sharing about the challenges of performing action scenes for the character he said: "I had never done scenes requiring so much action and was never cabled for any scenes before. Our action director Ramazan Bulut showed me how a cable pulls you and what should be your manoeuvre to look convincing while staying safe. Also the action sequences required a certain amount of fitness and choreography needed to be practised. We also needed some practice for dialect and characterisation of this role."
He further mentioned: "My equation with the friends and how innocent or cunning they could be - we had multiple readings for that with our dialect coach and a very fine actor Shridhar Dubey until we perfected our dialects. This shoot reinforced my zeal to know more and do more. I saw closely that understanding of camera, shot design and division can be of immense help as an actor. Same goes with understanding the construct of a scene. And that there is so much more work to be done on craft."
