The highly anticipated film Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha in key roles was released on Disney+ Hotstar VIP today (August 13). It's been only a few hours that the flick is out on the OTT platform for its subscribed users. However, the sad part is that the movie has become the latest victim of piracy. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the movie is now leaked on the internet for free watching and download. This film is recent to be out on torrent sites and Telegram in HD prints. Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Bhuj: The Pride of India movie download, Bhuj: The Pride of India movie download in 720p HD TamilRockers, Bhuj: The Pride of India 2021 movie in 1080 HD download. Bhuj – The Pride of India Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn’s War Film Garners Mixed Response From Netizens.

Watch Bhuj: The Pride of India Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, an Indian movie has been leaked online for free watch and download. As almost every film falls prey to this mess. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a film, and these online leaks need severe action.

Released ahead of India's Independence Day, Bhuj: The Pride of India has garnered a mixed response from audiences and critics alike. Ajay Devgn plays IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik in the movie who re-constructs the Bhuj airbase with the help of hundreds of women. Apart from the leads, the film also stars Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar Ammy Virk and is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Stay tuned!

