Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India released on Disney+ Hotstar today (August 13). Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, this war drama sees Ajay playing the role of an IAF wing commander, Vijay Karnik, who turned out to be a real-life hero during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. Apart from the lead, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk in key roles. Let's check out what the audience has to say about Bhuj on Twitter. Bhuj - The Pride of India: Ajay Devgn Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Thanks the Latter for His Time and Encouragement.

REVIEW: #BhujThePrideOfIndia - Horrible Direction. In the first hour you keep struggling with the visuals. Bad VFX and Patchy characterisation ruins the interest further. Story and Dialogues were below avg. Not an iota of emotional depth in war scenes. DISASTER (⭐️⭐️) — Irritating Monk (@JagatJoon) August 13, 2021

#BhujThePrideOfIndia great story but bad editing Lot of places movie seems to skip a lot of screenplay Movie making looks pretty much done in a hurry mode@DisneyplusHSP @ajaydevgn after Tanaji the expectations have increased many folds Sadly Bhuj falls short of expectation 😒 — Pavanraj Shetty  ⚡️ (@iamprj) August 13, 2021

#BhujThePrideOfIndia tries to tell story of our heroes but misses the mark in every department from acting, to script, to casting, to action and the final nail in the coffin was the extra masala the writers added. you can skip this flick but do read about the war. #ProudIndian — Hardy_Triveze (@Hardy_Triveze) August 13, 2021

#BhujThePrideOfIndia is more a masala flick than a serious war movie. The story of our brave vets and lay citizens should have been told but not like this. Quite bad. — Kanishka Rustom (@IndianYeti) August 13, 2021

#BhujThePrideOfIndia blockbuster jai hind ,❤️❤️😍 — Bijin ADian 100k (@bijinbiju2) August 13, 2021

