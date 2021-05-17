Bhumi Pednekar has shared some Monday motivation along with an Instagram picture she has shared for fans. In the image, she poses in a mustard-hued boat neck blouse paired with denims, and strikes a smiling pose for the camera. "Things are tough, but this too shall pass, it's been a while so just some #mondaymotivation," she wrote as caption. Bhumi Pednekar in Need of a Ventilator for Her Aunt in Delhi Diagnosed With COVID-19.

On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in "Badhaai Do". The film is the second instalment in the "Badhaai Ho" franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Bhumi team with Rajkummar. Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up About How She Has Been in a Reflective Mode All Through the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Check Out Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Post Below:

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy "Hunterr" (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote "Badhaai Ho".

