Ajay Bahl directorial Blurr released on ZEE5 today (December 8). Since then, the Bollywood film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah in main roles, the flick revolves around the story of a woman who's slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister. Having said that, as per early reviews, the flick has garnered mixed reactions. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release in theatres, Blurr has leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Blurr Trailer: Taapsee Pannu’s Gayatri Is Hell-Bent To Solve Her Twin Sister’s Unlikely Death in the Upcoming ZEE5 Film Co-Starring Gulshan Devaiah (Watch Video).

Blurr full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Blurr 2022 Full Movie Download, Blurr Tamilrockers, Blurr Tamilrockers HD Download, Blurr Movie Download Pagalworld, Blurr Movie Download Filmyzilla, Blurr Movie Download Openload, Blurr Movie Download Tamilrockers, Blurr Movie Download Movierulz, Blurr Movie Download 720p, Blurr Full Movie Download 480p, Blurr Full Movie Download bolly4u, Blurr Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Blurr Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Dobaaraa Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu's Brilliance and Anurag Kashyap's Intelligent Restructuring Make for An Engaging Watch! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Blurr Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Lastly, Blurr is an official Hindi remake of spanish film Julia's Eyes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2022 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).