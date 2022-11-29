The trailer of Blurr showcases how Taapsee Pannu set to play dual roles in the film helmed by Ajay Bahl. She’d be essaying the characters, Gautami and Gayatri. The trailer shows how the latter sets on a mission to solve her twin sister’s unlikely death that the police officials claim to be a suicide case. Blurr, set to be premiered on ZEE5 on December 9, also stars Gulshan Devaiah in the lead. Blurr OTT Release: Taapsee Pannu’s Psychological-Thriller to Premiere on ZEE5 on December 9 (View Motion Poster).

Watch The Trailer Of Blurr Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)