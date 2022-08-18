Dobaaraa Movie Review: Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role will turn your understanding of the linear nature of time upside down! Kashyap deconstructs the Spanish film Mirage and realigns and restructures it masterfully. While the original remains mind-bogglingly chaotic, Dobaaraa is more organized as the makers have separated the parallel universes more distinctly in order to grasp the events more cohesively and more meaningfully. And then you have Taapsee, ruling from the front with her ability to emote with ease even if what is expected from her remains complex and complicated given the chaotic narrative. Dobaaraa: Taapsee Pannu To Travel in Past and Portray Two Avatars in Anurag Kashyap’s Thriller.

This one is tough to realign given the back and forth of the timeline. As if that proposition is not easy to translate on the screen, Dobaaraa deals with the conundrum of parallel universes with a murder scene thrown into the mix, which acts as a propeller of the tale and works to unmask the characters in the truest sense of the word. The texture, the realignment, and the emotional quotient of the film remain consistent in an endeavor where consistency itself can be seen as a huge challenge.

The story revolves around Taapsee Pannu’s character who finds an old television in her new house on a rather stormy night. She switches the TV on to discover a boy from the neighborhood who was murdered 25 years back talking to her in real-time. She tries to change the course of history to rescue the boy from his eventual doom. She somehow tries to alter his fate only to wake up in a world where everything has changed. Her husband is not hers anymore, and her child never existed. By changing the past, she has changed her present in a wonky and scary way. Can she restore normalcy and get her child back or with this new time structure, she would discover a new world order? That’s the basic premise of Dobaaraa as portrayed in Oriol Paulo’s original thriller Mirage. Dunki: Taapsee Pannu Recalls Watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Films During College Days As She Collaborates With SRK for Her Next Film.

Paulo has given us some delicious thrillers in the form of Body (2012) and The Invisible Guest (2016) which was officially remade in the form of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannuu’s Badla. Anurag Kashyap has reconstructed the narrative of Mirage without distorting the wealth of twists and turns, but he certainly makes the characters and the screenplay easier to digest. His version is easier to grasp and remains edgier. The arcs and the reasonings are far more believable.

While Taapsee Pannu is the centerpiece of the film, Rahul Bhat, Pavail Gulati and Saswata Chatterjee are equally compelling to watch with their respective characters. While Rahul Bhat eases into the narrative as a confused soul self- serving soul, Pavail Gulati’s restraint makes him easy on the eye, and yet his character stays with you for long. The excellent screenplay, taut editing, brilliant atmospherics coupled with crisp dialogues make this one a gripping watch.

Beautifully crafted and intelligently executed, this tale reiterates your faith in the significance of waiting to inspire hope and positivity. The magically chaotic mesh that universe is portrayed brilliantly, even though told fantastically. Loved the way the maker has used Time as a function to come a full circle.

Final Thoughts

There are only two ways to come out of this world (read: multiverse)— you will either love Dobaara or disregard it—given the complexity of the narration. Watch it for Tapsee’s brilliance and the ease with which she makes this one so engaging!

Rating: 3.5

