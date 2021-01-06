Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s sister has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), confirms NCB officer to ANI. The actor’s sister has been summoned for interrogation in connection to the Bollywood drug case. She has to appear at the NCB Mumbai office today at 11am. This comes weeks after Arjun, his fiancée Gabriella Demetriades’s and her brother Agisilaos faced NCB’s grilling session. Arjun Rampal Not Issued Clean Chit In Drug Case, Says NCB.

A raid was conducted by NCB at Arjun Rampal’s residence on November 9. The investigating team had seized electronic gadgets, alleged medicines banned under NDPS Act. The actor had to appear before the NCB for questioning on November 13 and then again in December. Even Gabriella Demetriades and her brother were summoned by the NCB. Arjun Rampal Reaches NCB's Mumbai Office for Investigation in Drug Case.

Arjun Rampal’s Sister Summoned By NCB

Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai has summoned actor Arjun Rampal's sister today, in connection with a drugs case: NCB officer — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

The NCB summoned Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades amid the alleged drug nexus case in Bollywood. The probe was launched post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).