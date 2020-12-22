Many big Bollywood names have been summoned and questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, in regards to the drug nexus that came to light after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. The latest to be called in was actor Arjun Rampal, whose brother-in-law Agisialos Demetriades was taken into custody and released on bail. Arjun came under the scanner when NCB raided his home and the actor had told the media that he had provided the organisation with the necessary prescription of the drug that was found at his home. This is the second time that NCB has questioned the actor. Arjun Rampal Reaches NCB's Mumbai Office for Investigation in Drug Case.

Denying reports that they had given Arjun a clean chit, Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, in a report in TOI was quoted as saying, "The investigation is on in Arjun Rampal case we have not given him a clean chit. We have found a discrepancy in the statements given to us and therefore examining it. And if the need arises we will call him again."

Arjun and girlfriend Gabriella came under the NCB scanner after various investigations led to the discovery of the latter’s brother in drug cases. The pair’s residence was raided in November and Arjun was questioned for over seven hours on November 13. In fact, at the time of the raid, the NCB confiscated a few electronic gadgets and a prescription for a restricted drug which the NCB is still going through.

