Ahead of his birthday, actor Boman Irani visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings with his family. The actor's family visited him in Chandigarh where he has been shooting for his upcoming project. The actor commented on the happy occasion, saying, "The minute they landed. I said 'we have to go to the Golden Temple'. Boman Irani Birthday Special: 7 Famous Movie Quotes of the Veteran Star As He Turns 62!

I was supposed to go a few days ago. But I said I will go only with my family. Not knowing they would surprise me. Next thing, we went and it was simply beautiful". Boman will be next seen in the Kabir Khan directorial 83, where he will essay the role of former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer along with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Neena Gupta and Ammy Virk. Oonchai: Anupam Kher Off to Shoot Sooraj Barjatya’s Next Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa and Boman Irani.

Boman Irani Visits Golden Temple With Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

In addition, he also has the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Runway 34' up his alley.

