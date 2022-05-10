Actress Deepika Padukone, who recently made headlines as the only Indian on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury, left Mumbai on Monday night heading towards the French Riviera. Deepika, who represents India at the prestigious film gathering, has a busy two weeks ahead from May 16 to 28. She will be there throughout the festival. Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone To Be a Part of 75th Film Festival Jury.

Deepika, who was chosen to be part of the exclusive and very illustrious jury for the 75th Festival De Cannes, is part of an eight-member jury presided by French actor Vincent Lindon. Cannes 2022: Whoa! Deepika Padukone Part of Film Festival Jury Along With Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Others.

She is joined by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier.

