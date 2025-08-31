Mumbai, August 30: As she turned a year-older on Saturday, actress Chitangda Singh said that birthdays are always a “reminder to pause, be grateful, and celebrate life’s little joys.” Chitrangda said: “Birthdays are always a reminder to pause, be grateful, and celebrate life’s little joys.” She wishes for more meaningful work. “All I wish for is more laughter, love, and meaningful work that inspires me. I feel truly blessed for all the love and support I’ve received over the years, and I’m excited for all that lies ahead,” added the actress.

The actress' latest release is "Housefull 5", which also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa are just a few of the stars who are set to light up the screen. Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship. The first installment of the “Housefull” franchise released in 2010 and was loosely based on the 1998 Tamil film Kaathala Kaathala. The second installment hit the big screens in 2012. Meanwhile, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4 released in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

She will next be seen with Salman Khan in "Battle Of Galwan". On August 4, she called the film a story of courage, which is rooted and real. The film, which is based on real-life events, has deep roots in military history. Talking about the film, the actress said, "It's a story of bravery and courage. Coming from an army background, I remember this event being spoken about in our circles. So to be part of this film feels very personal".

She further mentioned, "This isn't just about the spectacle. It's meaningful. It's rooted. It's real". There's a sense of pride in her voice a connection that goes beyond a typical role. She sees it as a way of honoring the real heroes, of bringing forgotten or lesser-known stories into the mainstream. Earlier, the actress had spoken about her experience of working with director Honey Trehan in 'Raat Akeli Hai 2'. The actress had shared that she had to give 28 retakes for a shot in 'Raat Akeli Hai 2'.

