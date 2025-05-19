If certain reports are to be believed, Salman Khan has already set his sights on his next project following the debacle of Sikandar - and it may prove to be an intriguing choice. Reports suggest that Salman’s upcoming film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies near Kashmir, with the actor set to play the role of Colonel B Santosh Babu, a valiant Indian officer who was martyred during the violent confrontation. India, China Clashed Twice Along LAC After 2020 Galwan Valley Clash: Report.

What makes this potential project particularly noteworthy is three-fold: it would be the only film where Salman Khan portrays a real-life figure; secondly, the actor has appeared in very few films where his character dies - his last on-screen death being in the 2009 film Veer; and thirdly, this would be one of the rare films in which he plays an army officer throughout.

So what convinced Salman Khan to sign on to this film? And who exactly was Colonel Santosh Babu?

Colonel B Santosh Babu

Born in Suryapet, Telangana, Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu was a highly decorated officer in the Indian Army and served as the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment during the 2020 Galwan clash. He was just 37 years old when he laid down his life for the nation (which does raise the question - doesn’t Salman, nearing 60, seem a bit old to play the part?), and was survived by his wife, Santoshi, and their two children: daughter Abhigna and son Aniruddh. The family resided in New Delhi before his passing.

Santosh Babu joined the National Defence Academy in 2000 and then the Indian Military Academy in 2004. Known for his bravery and quick thinking, he rose quickly through the ranks, first becoming a Captain in 2006. His final promotion to Colonel came in 2020, shortly before his untimely demise.

The 2020 Galwan Valley Clash

The infamous Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh occurred in 2020 between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), after the latter was accused of violating the Line of Actual Control (LAC) agreement by setting up encampments in disputed areas. On June 6, 2020, after such a violation was observed, Colonel Santosh Babu led his regiment to engage with the PLA on June 14.

Colonel Santosh Babu Posthumously Awarded MVC

Col Santosh Babu accorded Mahavir Chakra posthumously for resisting Chinese Army attack while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in Galwan valley in Ladakh sector during Operation Snow Leopard. His mother and wife receive the award from President. pic.twitter.com/oxonlAvEWL — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

However, the talks reportedly broke down, leading to violent hand-to-hand scuffles. Both sides suffered casualties. According to media reports, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the clash, including Colonel Babu. The death toll on the Chinese side remains unverified, though Indian sources claim 40 to 45 PLA soldiers were killed, while China officially acknowledges only four fatalities. Colonel Santosh Babu Was The Indian Army Officer Killed in Face-Off Against China, Scores Pay Tribute.

Colonel Babu’s body was flown to his hometown in Suryapet and cremated with full military honours on June 18, 2020. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC), India’s second-highest wartime gallantry honour.

All You Need to Know About the Biopic

According to reports, the film based on Colonel Santosh Babu’s life and the Galwan clash will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia, marking his first collaboration with Salman Khan. Lakhia has previously directed films such as Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Ek Ajnabee, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istaanbul, Zanjeer, and Haseena Parkar - though Shootout at Lokhandwala remains his only significant box office success. His selection as director is somewhat unexpected, especially considering Salman is under pressure to deliver a strong hit.

The film is scheduled to begin shooting in July 2025, with a planned release in 2026. Its screenplay will be adapted from the opening chapter of India’s Most Fearless 3 by journalist Shiv Aroor, titled I Had Never Seen Such Fierce Fighting – The Galwan Clash of June 2020. Suresh Nair is attached as the screenwriter. Salman Khan has already begun working on his physique to match the demands of an army officer’s role. The film will reportedly also feature four younger actors portraying his subordinates.

