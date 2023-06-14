He said in the live video: "I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar (a western suburb in Mumbai) and I didn't even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet." As he shared all that he was going through, he took out a bottle of insect repellant and drank it after pouring it in a glass. His friends who saw him taking the extreme step, reached his house in no time and found him unconscious. They called the police and the actor was rushed to the hospital. The Kapil Sharma Show: Zakir Khan To Make A Special Appearance On Kapil Sharma's Show! (Watch Video).
Tirthanand has attempted suicide earlier as well in a similar fashion - in December 2021, when he went live on Facebook. He had called up his assistant and told him that he was taking this drastic step in life due to several reasons.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).