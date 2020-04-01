Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan Won't Be Able to Attend His Nephew, Abdullah's Funeral Amid the Lockdown

Abdullah Khan With Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan and family are mourning the loss of his nephew, Abdullah who passed away this week. The actor had earlier shared a video with his family member, introducing us to his nephew who came across as a bodybuilder. Abdullah was currently residing in the city but he originally hailed from the actor's city, Indore. And hence the actor's family made all the necessary arrangements for his body to reach his hometown. However, keeping in mind the 21-day lockdown in the nation, the family won't be able to attend his funeral.

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Salim Khan had confirmed that Abdullah was his nephew's son and he was extremely close to the entire family. He further elaborated on how the nationwide lockdown didn't create any problem for them to send his body to Indore. The procedures were done smoothly and they took necessary precautions before the body was taken to his hometown via an ambulance.

Abdullah was a diabetic patient and he was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani after he started feeling uneasy. Later, she was shifted to Lilavati hospital in Bandra after the Dabangg actor was made aware of his health scenario. Salman is extremely upset as he won't be able to attend his funeral but plans on visiting his extended family once the coronavirus crisis ends in the country.