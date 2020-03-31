Salman Khan’s Nephew Abdullah Khan Passes Away, Superstar Confirms About It On Social Media

Abdullah Khan With Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the wee hours of the morning, Salman Khan took to social media platforms to inform a heart-breaking news. He shared about the demise of his nephew, Abdullah Khan. The superstar shared a picture of him posing with his fit and well-built nephew and captioned it as, “Will always love you...” According to a report in TOI, Abdullah Khan reportedly suffered from a lung infection. He was reportedly hospitalised at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago. Salman Khan’s nephew breathed his last on March 30 in the hospital. Vinay Sinha No More: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Mourn the Sad Demise of Andaz Apna Apna's Producer.

Abdullah Khan was not active in the entertainment industry, unlike the Khan khandaan. From the picture that Salman Khan has shared, it is clear that he was into fitness and body building. On Abdullah Khan’s Instagram account, you’ll see numerous pic of him of his workout sessions and some with Salman Khan as well. In of the pics with Salman, he had captioned it as, “He is Being Strong @beingstrongindia and I am Real Strong @realstrong.in .... Basically STRONG RUNS IN OUR BLOOD.. BEING HO YA REAL "STRONG" TOU APNA HE HAY BOSSS..... AUR STRONGEST OF ALL KHAN SAB BHI APNEY @beingsalmankhan !!!!!” Kobe Bryant Demise: Rishi Kapoor Shares a Throwback Pic of Ranbir Kapoor with the NBA Legend, and It’ll Melt Your Heart.

Besides Salman Khan, even his dear gal pal Iulia Vantur and Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani shared a post on Abdullah Khan’s demise on their respective Instagram handles.

Talking about Abdullah Khan, Mateen Khan (Salim Khan’s cousin brother) revealed to ABP News, “Abdullah was very fond of body building. Although, he was physically well built, but he suffered from diabetes. He got admitted to Dhirubhai Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after he felt uneasy two days ago. However, when Salman Khan came to know about his health, the actor shifted him to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.” Stay tuned for further updates!