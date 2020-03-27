COVID-19 Lockdown: Rishi Kapoor Trolled Again and This Time for His Tweet That Says ‘India Must Declare Emergency’

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The government of India must declared Emergency to battle the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor opined. Many on social media, however, don't like the idea. Kapoor took to Twitter to express his views. "Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what's happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed, people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in," he tweeted. Rishi Kapoor Slams Trolls Asking Him If He Stocked Up Liquor for 21 Days Lockdown (Read Tweets)

However, instead of agreeing with him, most users trolled the actor for his views. One user asked: "How will emergency solve an issue, lockdown won't?" Another user commented: "Sir it's not so easy...we have no plan for poors on how they will survive." A user trolled: "Thank you, Can people of Mumbai build a 70 M high wall around his house to make Rishi Kapoor happy and get a feel of emergency." Despite the actor warning netizens not to make fun of his lifestyle recently, users again commented about his alleged alcohol consumption. Rishi Kapoor Shares A Viral Video That Depicts Italy’s Brutal Police Measure To Control COVID-19 Outbreak, But Is It True?,

Rishi Kapoor's Tweet That Received a Backlash

Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed,people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 26, 2020

She Has a Point

How did you miss all the instances of police beating hapless citizens? Sitting in your privileged mansion, it is not possible to understand why people need to go out for grocery or meds. And hunger has never been an issue for you. Let’s call emergency and see the country explode — FreedomTrail آزادی ٹریل (@FreedomSutra) March 27, 2020

That's Brutal

Alcohol does result in perception troubles. Sober up, Mr. Kapoor. Also, do us a favour, keep shut. Please. It'll help you too. — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) March 27, 2020

Personal Attack

Dont take him seriously on his after 9 pm tweets — PB (@bothrapawan53) March 27, 2020

One user commented: "Alcohol does result in perception troubles. Sober up, Mr. Kapoor. Another user shared: "Alcohol and alcohol withdrawal both cause trouble. Pick one." Another user suggested: "Dont take him seriously on his after 9 pm tweets." Recently, after a section of netizens jocularly enquired about his stock of alcohol for the lockdown period, Rishi Kapoor had furiously tweeted: "Anyone cracking jokes about my country or on my lifestyle, will be deleted. Be aware and warned. This is a serious matter. Help us to tide over the situation." However, it seems the trolls are not in the mood to give up.