Remember the first time we saw Deepika Padukone smile as Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om? We all have been a fan of her smile ever since then. But it looks like the love for this dimpled smile is increasing globally as well. Deepika's beautiful smile just got featured at an international exhibition for being one of the most authentic smiles there can be. Deepika Padukone Steals the Show in a Classy Look as She Promotes Chhapaak At India Vs Australia 2020 ODI.

It so happened that as part of an exhibition called 'Authentic Smiles’, a picture of the actress' bust has been put up at the Athens airport. The bust is carved out of a dark stone and shows her wearing a large choker necklace. Her hair is seen tied in a bun and as far as we remember, it is the look that she donned for her Bangalore reception. The description of the bust read, “Indian Bollywood Actress smiles at Athens International Airport. Grey Marble, 2020 A.D."

Check It Out Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika_Padukone__ (@deepika_padukone__3)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika_Padukone__ (@deepika_padukone__3)

Fans soon got hold of these images and made it go viral on the internet. Many of them shared it on social media and expressed their excitement of seeing Deepika's smile being featured in such a manner. Deepika herself has not shared the news or reacted to it yet. Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal Shine Like Brightest of Stars On The Cover of Femina Magazine February 2020 Issue.

On the work front, the actress is quite busy with her projects. She is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's next along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The team recently shot in Goa and now are shooting is Alibaug with Sidhhant. She also is said to have started working on Pathan which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Deepika also has a film with Prabhas as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).