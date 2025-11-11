Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving at the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Monday (November 10) to meet veteran actor Dharmendra after the latter was admitted. The actor’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge was seen arriving at the hospital. The actor’s elder son Aryan Khan was also seen with him paying a visit to the veteran actor. Earlier, on Monday evening, Dharmendra’s sons, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol visited him. Another Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was also seen arriving at the hospital with heavy security. Dharmendra, who was reportedly put on a ventilator, is said to be suffering from breathing difficulties. Salman Khan Visits Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to Check on Veteran Actor’s Health (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan Pay Visit to Dharmendra in Hospital - Watch Video:

Dharmendra is one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. ‘Dharmendra Is Stable and Under Observation’: Sunny Deol’s Team Updates Fans on the Legendary Actor’s Health Amid Life Support Rumours, Request for Privacy.

How Dharmendra Entered Bollywood

In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema. Dharmendra entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him. The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars.

Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. Some of his most iconic films include Phool Aur Patthar, which established him as a leading man, and Sholay, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary.

While Chupke Chupke displayed his impeccable comic timing, action-packed dramas like Yaadon Ki Baaraat solidified his image as the quintessential Bollywood hero.

Beyond his cinematic career, Dharmendra’s humility and charisma have made him a cherished figure both on and off screen.

