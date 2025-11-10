Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier today (November 10), leaving fans concerned about his health. On Monday evening, his family members, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya, were spotted arriving at the hospital. A while ago, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reached the hospital to check on Dharmendra's health. As per the statement shared by Dharmendra's family, "Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy." More details regarding his health are awaited. Dharmendra Health Update: Family Confirms Veteran Actor Is ‘Not Critical’ and Under Observation at Breach Candy Hospital, Dismisses Ventilator Rumours.

Salman Khan at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai - Watch Video:

Dharmendra Films

The 'He-Man' of Bollywood has a cinematic career spanning over six decades, and he has worked in more than 300 films. Dharmendra is known for his memorable performances in films such as 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Raja Jani', 'Jugnu', 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', 'Dost', 'Sholay', 'Pratiggya', 'Charas', 'Dharam Veer', among others. Dharmendra Hospitalised: Sunny Deol and Hema Malini Visit Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital Amid Concerns Over Bollywood Legend’s Health (Watch Videos).

In 2023, he was seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar, which was a blend of comedy and romance starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple, Rocky and Rani. The story centres on their contrasting personalities and their decision to spend three months living with each other's families before marriage. The film explores the cultural clashes, personal growth, and the evolving relationship between the couple.

He also starred in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He will be next seen in Ikkis.

